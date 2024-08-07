Is Criminal Minds: Evolution new on Paramount+ this week?

Is Criminal Minds: Evolution new this week on Paramount+, and what does the future hold for the BAU? Given the way that last week’s installment ended, we would not blame anyone who wanted more of this series and soon.

Now that we’ve said that … well, let’s just go ahead and share the bad news. While it would be great if more of the crime drama was around the corner, it’s not. Last week marked the season 2 finale and while there is 100% a season 3 coming, we are going to be stuck waiting for a long time in order to see it. Production should be kicking off this year, but new episodes will likely not emerge until some point in 2025.

When Criminal Minds: Evolution does come back, the top priority story-wise is probably going to be pretty darn clear: Getting to see how Elias Voit is still a part of the show. It has already been confirmed that Zach Gilford is going to be back for his third season, so the odds are high that somehow, the character has found a way to survive once again. Is he still in prison? We’ll have to wait to figure that out.

As for what else is going to be coming, all signs point to us having a far bigger storyline for JJ than what we did in season 2, which absolutely does make some sense given that the show has to figure out at some point what to do with Will. If Josh Stewart does not return again, is the character getting killed off? Can he just be off-screen for some eternally long period of time? There are some questions that have to be answered here eventually…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

