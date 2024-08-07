Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3: Why Elias Voit is returning

As so many of you probably are aware at this point, the story of Elias Voit is absolutely going to continue moving into Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3. Are you surprised? Well, let’s just say that we certainly are!

After all, consider this: We rarely see Big Bad characters like this at all in the world of the show. That is especially the case when it comes to one coming back for multiple seasons. It felt hard to imagine that Zach Gilford’s character would have enough of a story to tell moving into season 2, let alone for season 3 … but here we are. Voit was stabbed at the end of the finale but, seemingly, he is still going to survive.

So why did showrunner Erica Messer decide to keep this character out there? Let’s just say that the answer to this is pretty simple: Everyone loves working with him! Just take a look at what she had to say to Cinema Blend:

I’ve said this to Zach himself, that he’s like a cat. He just keeps getting these lives on this show, because he would have been done at the end of the first season, except he was so darn good. And then this second season, he’s so darn good! So we’ll see him again next year. I can’t quit him.

Now, here’s the funny thing — could the character also be around for a potential season 4? It is really just too early to tell. With a character like this, the biggest struggle is going to be finding a way for them to exist within a universe where they can’t really work with the BAU. Everyone in that unit knows he is a serial killer; is he just going to move from one prison to the next?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

