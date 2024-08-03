Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3: Who wants Reid back?

We hardly think it comes as much of a surprise, but as we prepare for Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3, there is a demand to see some familiar faces return in some shape or form. Matthew Gray Gubler as Spencer Reid is perhaps more in-demand than anyone, but then you also have Shemar Moore (Morgan), Daniel Henney (Simmons), Thomas Gibson (Hotch), and a number of other actors still out there in the ether. Who is to say when someone may end up coming back to the show?

We’ve heard already that some actors would like to come back, but scheduling can be a problem — Gubler in particular may have been in season 2 were there not changes due to the strikes! Yet, there is always hope for some of these appearances down the road, and the cast on the Paramount+ series would love to make it happen as well!

Speaking per Collider about potential returns from her former co-stars, Paget Brewster made it very clear she’d love to see something happen:

Of course! I know that Matthew has been writing New York Times bestselling children’s books, and he loves it and is great at it. But yes, we would love it if he came back. Shemar is still the star of his own show, SWAT, but that would be great. Those are not decisions I can make, unfortunately, or I’d have everyone come back, here and there, and get everybody involved. That’s fewer workdays for me, so I would love that, but it’s not in my hands. Sometimes that can also become a weird political thing where a studio or network says, “We can’t work with that person because they’re part of that franchise,” and that’s just stuff I don’t understand. I put on my boots, I holster my gun, I memorize my words, I get my hair blown out, and I do my job. But it would be great. It would be lovely. It’s always exciting when we have people from the past come back, like Brian Garrity. We’ve had agents come back, we’ve had cops, we’ve had local detectives. It’s so exciting because the fans are also part of this family, and they’ve seen all these people. It is really nice to bring people back, and my fingers are crossed for next season.

Ultimately, we hope that later this year we’ll have some more news on potential returns. We’d love if a Spencer cameo was kept as a surprise for season 3 if it happens, but is that something you’d really be able to keep secret? No matter what, we have faith in the producers — they’ll try everything in their power to make the show feel both nostalgic but also new.

Related – Will there be a time jump heading into a Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3?

Who would you like to see come back in a Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are a ton of other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







