Game of Thrones: Kit Harington on why spin-off did not happen

We know that there are a number of projects in development around Game of Thrones. However, not one of them is a Jon Snow spin-off. Once upon a time, this was considered to be one of the most intriguing unconfirmed projects out there! HBO was hesitant for a long time to even hint at the possibility of it, mostly because they probably did not want to build enthusiasm for something that may not actually happen.

Lo and behold, this is exactly what came to pass — the parties involved could not settle on the right idea, and the project was shelved. Is it still possible people return to the idea someday? Sure, but it certainly is not happening right now.

Speaking in a new interview with Collider, Harington noted the challenges with coming up with a possible sequel, while also explaining why it makes way more sense to do prequels most of the time:

I think a prequel is a natural thing to do. They did it with Better Call Saul, and with House of the Dragon. You run into a lot of issues with a sequel. A lot of the cast are done with it by then. So, who are you bringing back? Are you bringing back the same people? So, no, I’m not surprised that a prequel is something that is easier to do. It’s not easier to do, but a more natural place to go. With ours, it was just about not finding the right story and not finding something that was worth doing, to bring me back to it and to stay in it. It just made less sense, the longer we went on with it, so we recanted.

There are also a lot of headlines out there about Harington not watching House of the Dragon, but is anyone that shocked by that? If you are so closely tied to a universe, it can be hard to suddenly turn off your brain and immerse yourself in something like this. It’s the same reason why Emilia Clarke hasn’t seen it, either.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

