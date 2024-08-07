House of the Dragon season 3: Will Daeron finally appear?

As we prepare to see House of the Dragon season 3, is it finally time that we end up meeting Daeron Targaryen on-screen? Doesn’t it feel inevitable to a lot of people out there?

Before we dive too deep into answering these questions, let’s set the stage for a moment. Daeron is the youngest child of Viserys and Alicent, and for the bulk of the series, has been off in Oldtown, separate from much of his family. He has been described by Ser Gwayne Hightower as being, effectively, a happy lute player — he has been free from a lot of the corruption that comes with being tied to a royal court.

Now, however, things are changing. The dragon Tessarion is apparently near fighting age and within that, it feels inevitable that we are going to see them play a pretty integral role in things to come. The Greens are lacking in the dragon department, especially since Helaena has no interest in going into battle with Dreamfyre. This means that early on in season 3, Daeron could arrive on-screen for the first time.

Technically, HBO has yet confirm that Daeron will be appearing, let alone that an actor has been cast. However, this is something that you can bank on. It is a very different situation than what we have with Maelor Targaryen, who has been dubbed “Maelor the Missing” by George R.R. Martin and others. This is a child of Aegon II and Helaena who has not been born on the show (at least not yet). In Fire & Blood, however, this character was very much involved in the events of the Blood & Cheese. If you think back to the opening credits of season 1, there was evidence that Maelor could eventually be born; yet, for now we are willing to think that the character is fairly inconsequential to the story.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

