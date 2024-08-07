Bad Monkey video: Cast talk Vince Vaughn, improv

Given that the premiere of Bad Monkey is coming to Apple TV+ in just a matter of days, why not hear more from the cast?

There are certainly a few different reasons to check out the new series. Maybe you love the work that Bill Lawrence did on Scrubs, Ted Lasso, or Shrinking. (It is worth noting that Zach Braff is on this show.) Or, maybe you love the work of Carl Hiaasen, who is the basis for everything the writers are doing here. Finally, maybe you just really like Vince Vaughn. The actor has a ton of notable credits to his name, but this is easily the most notable TV gig he’s had since the polarizing second season of True Detective. Bad Monkey is a little more true to what he does best, whether it be as an actor or someone who can ad-lib a little bit on set.

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see Lawrence, Braff, and many others discuss working with Vaughn and some of the creativity that he brings to a project like this. There is not necessarily any big teases on the story in here, but that’s not really the purpose of this video. Instead, this is really more about just setting the table and giving us a better sense of what this world is going to look and feel like.

Is Bad Monkey going to have a lot of comedy in it? Absolutely, but remember that this is also a crime / mystery show that will be driven a lot by that. There is a specific story to be told, and a lot of what you see over the course of the season will be in service of that particular end.

