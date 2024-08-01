Bad Monkey premiere date, trailer, and what to expect

In just under two weeks, you are going to have a chance to see the premiere of Bad Monkey over on Apple TV+. What can you expect to see here?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just note that there are plenty of reasons to be excited for this mystery-comedy hybrid, starting with the fact that this is coming from Ted Lasso, Shrinking, and then also Scrubs alum Bill Lawrence. It also has a big-name lead in Vince Vaughn, and is based on the work of Carl Hiaasen. There should be an immediate audience out there for it, but will the quality be there? That will be up to viewers to decide, and we just hope there’s a little more publicity between now and August 14! For now, it certainly feels fair to say that the promotion for the first batch of episodes has been under-the-radar, as there has not been all that much really said about it.

Now if you do not know too much about the series as of yet, it certainly feels fair to go ahead and share the official synopsis from the streaming service:

“Bad Monkey” tells the story of Andrew Yancy (Vince Vaughn), who has been bounced from the Miami Police Department and is now a health inspector in the Keys. But after stumbling upon a case that begins with a human arm fished up by tourists, he realizes that if he can prove murder, he’ll be back in. He just needs to get past a trove of Floridian oddballs and one bad monkey.

Meanwhile, the full trailer here also does offer up a better sense of the tone of the story, and also the sort of guy who Vaughn will be playing here. Will this be the story that gets him back on the map in a pretty substantial way? We’re certainly curious, especially since it feels like some works from his past have grown increasingly under-appreciated over the years.

