For All Mankind season 5 premiere date: August 2024 update

Are we going to get more news on a For All Mankind season 5 premiere date between now and the end of August? It goes without saying that there will be interest in seeing it soon — but alas, that doesn’t mean it is going to happen.

For the time being, let’s just say that work is 100% being done on the next chapter of the space drama, which is starting off in a pretty interesting way. At the end of season 4, we saw the plan orchestrated by Dev and Ed actually worked, and the Goldilocks asteroid was corralled close to Mars. What this effectively means is that moving forward, they can continue to utilize Happy Valley as a base of operations, something that Joel Kinnaman’s character wants more than anything. (What he seemingly does not want is to ever return home, based at least on what we’ve seen as of late.)

The unfortunate truth entering season 5 of For All Mankind is that we can’t even say for sure that Ed is still alive, given that there was yet another time jump and he wasn’t exactly in good health at the end of season 4. The mystery here absolutely does linger.

One other mystery that does linger, and will for some time, pertains to a premiere date. While we’d love an announcement this month, there’s almost a zero percent chance this happens. The series started production a relatively short amount of time ago and with that, there are other priorities that are out there. We hope to see it back at some point next year — and while you are at it, remember that there is also a spin-off in the works titled Star City that will explore some history from the Soviet side of things.

Related – See some of the latest For All Mankind casting news right now

What do you most want to see moving into For All Mankind season 5 over on Apple TV+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







