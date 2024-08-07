The Rookie season 7: Jenna Dewan returns to work

As many of you may be well-aware at this point, Jenna Dewan will be absent from the start of The Rookie season 7 due to her maternity leave. With that being said, though, the actress behind Bailey is now back on set!

In a new series of posts on her Instagram, you can see Dewan back on set alongside Nathan Fillion, multiple cast members, and her new baby! There’s such a wholesomeness to all of this, which does contrast the danger that some of these characters are in sometimes.

If you are wondering what will be coming up for Bailey on The Rookie this season, a good bit of it has already been teased! After all, remember that at the end of season 6, we saw her ex-husband get out of prison, and this obviously is going to pose a major problem at some point down the line — apparently, it is impossible for her and Nolan to ever have a full sense of peace. While this won’t be a huge story right away this season, we imagine that come the midway point of the season, this could be a pretty significant arc.

As for what else is coming, remember that season 7 is going to feature new rookies, plus an opportunity for Tim Bradford to continue to work on himself. We know that the future for him and Lucy Chen has been complicated for a while and they aren’t even together right now; however, we continue to have hope that they will figure this out! After all, the two do clearly love each other, and that is obviously the thing that matters the most.

In general, season 7 is going to give you more of what you love — but it’s also possible that a few surprises are thrown in here, as well.

