Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: The Veto vote looms… (day 22)

As we prepare to close the book on day 22 within the Big Brother 26 house, the top story is actually outside the game. In just under 24 hours, the voting is going to happen for America’s Veto — so what’s going to happen as a result of it?

If you have been reading these pieces for a while, you know how unpredictable this will most likely be. Certain corners of the Big Brother fandom often think that they have a lot of sway, but it often pales in comparison to the casuals. Look at the AFP vote last year as evidence of that.

Now, one thing we’ve tried to be consistent of over the years is this: Rather than just rooting for a particular player, we tend to root for drama. That is most often what gets us excited as a viewer! This is why, for now, Quinn is the most enticing possibility of the votes out there, especially since he confirmed to Chelsie tonight that he is probably going to use his Deep Fake HoH power if he ends up sticking around. Also, he’d probably nominate from the same carousel of people in Kenney, Angela, Tucker, and Makensy, depending on if Kenney or Tucker goes this week.

More than likely, the third nominee probably won’t be voted out regardless, especially if Kenney tries to wave the white flag while on the block. Yet, Quinn is the most interesting outcome since it gives people a chance to avoid the Deep Fake altogether if they want. Still, other possibilities being discussed online include Joseph, Cam, and Leah. The casuals could surprise us altogether; they’d probably love to stick Angela up there, but that possibility was taken away thanks to Tucker using the Veto on her and remaining on the block.

Alas, the players aren’t giving us much to work with tonight — it’s hardly been an exciting past 12 or so hours.

