Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Kimo’s struggle; the state of vote

After day 21 proved to be absolute madness within the Big Brother 26 house, it feels like day 22 has taken quite a turn. After all, this has been one of the quietest days we’ve had all season. The fights have subsided, and the whole America’s Veto situation (plus the AI Arena) have stifled campaigning big-time. How can you rally votes when you don’t actually know who is voting?

Well, let’s just start by saying that if things are Kenney vs. Tucker, this could be a close vote. Why? Well, Kenney has talked about leaving the house again today, despite being threatened by production that if he keeps doing this, they are going to boot him outright. However, Tucker is obviously the bigger threat … but not all of this may matter depending on who America picks up. It’d be easy to assume that it is Quinn based on the current sentiment on Twitter, but that is not an accurate reflection of the fandom. It feels like that’s been true for a good decade now.

So what is happening this afternoon / early this evening? One of the real narratives of the past hour has been Kimo struggling in the game and then Tucker trying to comfort him — which is another reminder of the power he has. Even with his blowup last night against Cedric, there are still a lot of people who are drawn to him. He’s volatile and intense, but at the same time has a lot of charisma.

The state of Kimo is also interesting since in a lot of ways, him telling Tucker about Quinn’s power is the reason the whole drama with Cedric started. Kimo seems to have a crush on Tucker and feels really awkward about it; he may also be stuck with his own guilt after never telling T’kor about the Deep Fake HoH, and has noticed her behavior changed around him.

In other news, Quinn is contemplating another final two, with it being tied to Brooklyn. Is the man not happy with how many he already has?

