Dexter: Resurrection: Where would ‘revival’ be set?

We recognize that out of a lot of the questions out there about Dexter: Resurrection, the setting may not be top of mind for some. Yet, isn’t it still important?

After all, it is easy to assume that Dexter Morgan is somehow still alive at this point, especially since it would be ridiculous to have him back as a ghost at this point. Meanwhile, it is equally nuts to think that he could stay in Iron Lake after everything that transpired there with Harrison. He could try to hunt down his son, but for obvious reasons, that feels unlikely. Almost anywhere he goes at this point is a risk!

Ultimately, we tend to think one of the reasons why Dexter became a lumberjack was to be in some isolated place where people would not ask too many questions, and we tend to think that this is going to happen all over again now. That doesn’t mean he will become a lumberjack again, but we would imagine him going somewhere that would allow him to either blend in, or at least be somewhere that his story would not be widespread.

Could Michael C. Hall’s character go international? It’s possible, but hopping on a plane for a guy like him would not be so easy. He could still find a way to make it happen, though, given his resourcefulness. We also tend to think he could drastically change his look and try to blend in within another major city — but would the producers want a Dexter with a totally different style?

The central struggle this article is alluding to is one of believability. If you are this show, you want to make it realistic that Dexter can be somewhere new without getting immediately arrested. However, you also acknowledge a certain amount of unbelievability. This is a world that is really about towing the line between both of these things.

