Grantchester season 10: Rishi Nair’s new tease

Grantchester season 10 is absolutely coming to PBS and with that, there are of course reasons for excitement! The ninth season offered up a wide array of cases but beyond just that, also allowed us the opportunity to get to know a brand-new vicar. Alphy proved himself to be rather fascinating over the course of time and while it took him a bit to forge a bond with Geordie, the two are now in a rather interesting place! Moving forward, there is going to be an exciting opportunity to watch him evolve.

So where exactly will the future take Rishi Nair’s character? Well, this is a curious spot for him to be for many reasons. The writers don’t have to spend as much time setting up the character anymore. However, simultaneously they want to challenge him. You want to see people evolve and, naturally, one of the best ways in which to do that is by pushing people to their limit.

For some more thoughts on what may lie ahead here, check out some of what Nair had to say to PBS:

“Alphy’s now settled in Grantchester and we see him not really fighting against the parish now—he’s been accepted in that. Obviously, there’s murders that are going to happen, and I think we see this friendship between Geordie and Alphy really blossoming, and the way that they work together really flourishing.

“In terms of Alphy, we’ve seen him as a very happy-go-lucky, glass half-full kind of guy, very confident and up for every challenge. But I think in Season 10, we’ll start to unravel some of the secrets that he’s been hiding and we get to know Alphy maybe for the man who he really is, rather than the man that he presents to the world.”

For Rishi as an actor, doesn’t all of this have to be thrilling? We imagine that there is nothing better than getting to peel back the layers of who someone truly is.

Related – When are we going to see Grantchester season 10 premiere?

What are you most hoping to check out when it comes to Alphy’s story on Grantchester season 10?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







