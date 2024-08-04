Grantchester season 10 premiere date hopes at PBS

As we prepare for tonight’s big finale on PBS, what better time is there to a discuss Grantchester season 10? There is so much to look forward to and really, it all just comes down to when we are going to be able to see the story continue.

For now, the first thing that is worth noting here is pretty simple: You are going to see Robson Green and Rishi Nair back for more! The renewal was first announced back in June, so we’ve had the comfort of knowing more is coming for a while.

Now, let’s look at some important parties had to say about the renewal at the time!

Susanne Simpson, Masterpiece executive producer – “I couldn’t be happier to recommission Grantchester for a 10th season. This is hands-down one of our most popular series and I know the fans will be thrilled to see it continue with the outstanding Robson Green and Rishi Nair back for more crime-solving.”

Daisy Coulam, writer and executive producer – “This show is a testament to our lovely team – the cast and crew. I’m so grateful and proud that we get to come back together for our tenth season and another glorious summer in Grantchester!”

Emma Kingsman-Llloyd, executive producer – “We are so delighted by the audience reaction to Grantchester and appreciate that they have enjoyed so many episodes. We are overjoyed to be filming our tenth series and bringing more of Geordie and Alphy’s adventures to the screen.”

When will season 10 premiere?

Nothing may be confirmed as of yet, but it does feel pretty clear that the show is going to be coming back moving into the summer of 2025. Stability is important for any show, and we tend to think it is especially the case for one like this! It helps to grow the audience, and also promote other series in some other places as well.

What are you most excited to see when it comes to Grantchester season 10?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







