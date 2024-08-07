Mayor of Kingstown season 4 renewal: Why is there a wait?

It is true that we are only mere days away from the Mayor of Kingstown season 3 finale, but do you think that is really stopping anyone from wanting more?

Let’s go ahead and be real for a moment here: If a season 4 happens, it is going to move into some totally-new and interesting directions. Remember that Milo, Konstantin, and Iris are all seemingly dead. By virtue of that, the show will need a whole host of new characters. It may also need someone to give Mike a hug, given that he really did want the best for Iris and tried his best to look after her. (He may also need help when it comes to whatever is going on with Kyle.)

So why are we waiting for more news on what, on paper, feels like a successful show? It’s complicated, but we should note in general that it is not unusual to be stuck waiting for more news on a series at this point. As a matter of fact, we’d argue that it is fairly commonplace. Streamers and networks often take some time to gauge viewership before determining the future, and Paramount+ has done that before here.

Yet, simultaneously there is another key factor that you also have to look at here, and it is tied very-much to what could be happening when it comes to a Paramount sale. Until some of the smoke clears on the corporate end, we could see renewals happen at a slightly slower pace. We don’t necessarily think that this will lead to Mayor of Kingstown being canceled, but it may require us to exercise at least a little bit more patience than we would need to otherwise. (Fingers crossed, we’ll at least hear something definite by the fall.)

