Emma Laird on leaving Mayor of Kingstown, Iris’ death

This weekend on the Mayor of Kingstown season 3 finale, we had arguably the most devastating moment of the entire series. How else can you describe it?

If you need a quick little summary, it goes a little something like this: Iris is dead. She ended up taking her own life right as she was getting out of town, almost as a dark twist on the idea that her soul could never fully leave. While she was not the only character to perish in the finale, her departure may bring the largest void just due to the fact that she was such a huge part of the first few seasons. Not only that, but she was someone who Mike was desperate to save at every turn.

So what does Laird have to say about her apparent goodbye to the series? In a series of posts on her Instagram Stories, she paid tribute both to star Jeremy Renner and showrunner Hugh Dillon:

…[Jeremy Renner] was my first ever scene partner. He guided into this world with immense kindness, patience and love. Today I feel emotional and love for everyone on this show, but especially J. I put my life into this. Thank you all for watching. It was a rough ride, but I am proud of what we all made.

…And [Hugh Dillon], Bringing so much joy, reassurance, laughter, and immense talent to set. Man, I love you. Thank you for letting me into this magical world you and Taylor [Sheridan] created.

Even if this is the end of the line for Laird on this series, we absolutely do think that there is still going to be a lot more great stuff coming for her elsewhere. One of the great things about Sheridan’s work in particular is that he often uses actors for other projects, so we do think there is a chance that she turns up somewhere else.

