Mayor of Kingstown season 3: Is Iris really dead? EP explains

We know that following the end of the Mayor of Kingstown season 3 finale, there may be a rather hefty number of questions. Take, for example, whether or not Iris is really dead. Emma Laird’s character is one of a few notable casualties from the final episode, and certainly the most notable given that she was a huge part of the series from the start.

(Also, remember that for a good chunk of this season, it actually looked like Milo was dead in the first place.)

So are we looking towards some sort of massive fake-out when it comes to the character’s future? It does make some sense to wonder, especially given the Milo situation. Yet, showrunner Hugh Dillon confirms to Variety that the plan is for these deaths to stick:

Yes. If we did anything else, that would be corruption. Creative corruption. Because that is the end. So to come back and say, “Oh, she was just sleeping…” They are dead. This is what happens. It’s a tragedy. We know these people, and we understand. To pretend it didn’t happen would be a disservice to all of us.

While there is no fourth season of Mayor of Kingstown officially ordered, it does make sense for a lot of questions to be around how Mike moves forward. He tried so hard to help Iris over the years, and he could be reeling from this tragedy. Even if Milo and Konstantin are now out of the picture, this hardly means that everything is going to be smooth sailing from here on out. There is a chance that we end up seeing some new threats, and we already know that there is a bit obstacle that Mike is going to have to clear now when it comes to Kyle.

