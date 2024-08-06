The Golden Bachelorette spoilers: See new Joan Vassos poster

For those who are unaware, The Golden Bachelorette starring Joan Vassos is going to be premiering on ABC come Wednesday, September 18. We know that there is a long wait still to go!

However, we are getting to a point where there’s going to be a lot more in the way of promotion? We tend to think so, and for so many different reasons! Given that we are deep into Jenn Tran’s season of The Bachelorette, you are going to have a chance to see a lot more when it comes to previews — and we mean that beyond just the simple preview where we get to meet some of Joan’s family.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a poster that features Joan front and center — with also plenty of gold. This is not a poster that is necessarily out to surprise you. Instead, it is really one that is all about just selling the new lead above all else. If people love her and her story, they will watch the show! It’s as simple as that.

Of course, there is another huge part of The Golden Bachelorette that matters, and that is getting to know a lot of the men — which luckily, we know we are going to do within the relatively near future. These are people who will hopefully have some unique stories and will not just be carbon copies of everyone we have seen before.

Above all else, though, we really hope that Joan’s season is an opportunity to really just move past the end of The Golden Bachelor, which did bring us a wedding, but also a divorce shortly after. It showed the reasons why this format can succeed, but also some significant drawbacks.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

