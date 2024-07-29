The Golden Bachelorette promo: Meet Joan Vassos’ family

Even though we are waiting until this fall to see The Golden Bachelorette actually arrive on ABC, at least we are getting to know its lead in Joan Vassos better already!

This week, the network shared a new spotlight ahead of the season that allows you to see something that matters more to Joan than almost anything: Her family. If you head over to the link here right now, you can see a preview in which Joan is sitting around with a lot of the people who are the most important in her life — namely, her family. She spends time with all of them as they talk about how she should handle her journey, and of course her kids feel awkward about the idea of watching her kiss some of the guys on-camera. All of this feels endearing, even if there is nothing in here that stands out necessarily from what you would expect.

Over the next month or so, it is really going to be the job of ABC and the producers to allow us to get to know Joan a little bit better, especially since she left Gerry Turner’s season of The Golden Bachelor rather early and because of that, there are still a number of things we still do not.

Meanwhile, the official synopsis for what is ahead here does not exactly do too much to set the table for what is ahead:

After more than 43 million viewers tuned in to the debut of “The Golden Bachelor” across platforms last fall, “The Golden Bachelorette” will spotlight a second chance at love for one radiant woman in her golden years. The men vying for her final rose have journeyed through the highs and lows of love, navigating moments of joy and heartbreak, and they arrive with anticipation, eager to foster a connection that sparks a future of limitless possibilities.

In general, we just hope that the series is going to find a great way to strike a balance between meaningful romance and of course reality TV fun, with great personalities front and center.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

