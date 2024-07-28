The Bachelorette episode 4 spoilers: Jenn Tran’s rugby group date

Tomorrow night on ABC, The Bachelorette episode 4 is poised to arrive — so why not see Jenn Tran’s group date now?

If you head over to the link here, you can see a sneak peek for what lies ahead that puts the focus almost exclusively on a rugby-themed group date that a number of the guys are on in New Zealand. Rugby is one of the country’s most-popular sports and yet, only a select few people in America know a lot about it. Every season, it feels like there is one date where it feels like half of the cast could get hurt — and this could be it! (Of course, nobody wants that.)

So what is ultimately going to happen across this date? Well, the preview does certainly suggest that one thing that we could be very-much seeing here is Sam N. opting to step up a little bit more to the plate. In episode 3, he drew the ire of some of the guys for not doing the strip-date in the same fashion as everyone else and instead declaring some of his feelings — honestly, we do give him credit if he was simply not comfortable doing that. He has to be careful now that there is a spotlight on him, as some of the other people may use that as a reason to go at him at just about every turn.

In the end, we really just want to see Jenn end up with someone who is likable, and that is one of the tricky things about the season so far. A lot of the people who has received a bulk of the screen time have also, unfortunately, been branded as more of the problem-solvers. Is that ever going to end?

Related – Is there tension between Jenn and another Sam on The Bachelorette now?

What do you think we’re going to see moving into The Bachelorette episode 4 on ABC Monday night?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also keep coming back for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







