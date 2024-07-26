The Bachelorette episode 4 video: Jenn & Sam M.’s tense date?

As we prepare to see The Bachelorette episode 4 on ABC Monday night, are there some major warning signs with Sam M. and Jenn Tran?

Based on what we’ve seen on the TV show already, a number of problems are already here. Sam has been pretty outspoken about Devin and while that may be fine, it is some of the specific words he’s used that feel a bit problematic. He’s also come across as someone with a really high opinion of himself, to the point where it borders on cockiness rather than confidence.

Now, you have an issue on his first one-on-one date of the season. If you head over to People Magazine, you can see a sneak peek in which Sam makes a big decision for the two of them without consulting with her first; this is even more troublesome when this decision involves jumping off a building. She is clearly scared and uncomfortable and yet, feels like Sam is not picking up on that. If he’s not reading her emotions on a date, how is all of this going to work in the real world? There may be a huge problem here!

Of course, none of this means that Sam is going to be sent home in this episode. They may be able to talk through some of this later on in the episode and if that happens, they might recover. Also, it is important to remember that Sam got the First Impression Rose and clearly, he is one of her favorites. She may be a bit more inclined in order to ignore some warning signs with him versus some other people by virtue of this alone. At the very least, we’d say that this is something to be aware of as we gear up for the episode coming on the air.

Now, the other big question is if there are more problems between Sam and Devin, as well…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

