The Bachelorette episode 4 spoilers: Jenn Tran, cast Auckland

After the events of last night’s The Bachelorette episode, you are going to see Jenn Tran and the remaining guys on the move. This time around, you are going to see them heading off to Auckland — so what is going to happen there?

Of course, the first thing that we tend to think of these days with New Zealand is hobbits, but we do not think that this is going to be what we end up seeing here at all. Instead, we’re getting a few unique dates for the setting, but also a ton of drama along the way. This is an almost-direct result of certain guys like Sam M. and Devin both being on the show still, and we do not get the sense that either one of them are going to be leaving soon. They both appear to be among Jenn’s favorites!

To get a few more details now on what lies ahead, check out the full The Bachelorette episode 4 synopsis below:

With their time in Australia behind them, Jenn and the men travel to the picturesque Auckland, New Zealand, where her journey to find love continues. Kicking off another unforgettable week, Jenn must decide if she’s ready to take a leap for love on a thrill-seeking date with one charming man. Next, the fight for Jenn’s heart escalates as a group of men step up their game in a competitive rugby match. Later, Jenn and one man deepen their understanding of New Zealand’s Māori culture as they explore their relationship, while an unexpected visitor shows up, leaving Jenn more confused than ever.

Who is the visitor? ABC is still not saying but until we hear otherwise, our sentiment is that it is most likely Aaron, who comes back to try and clear the air on what he said last night. He had such an easy exit and yet, he made it messy!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

