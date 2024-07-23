The Bachelorette episode 4 spoilers: Who arrives for Jenn?

As we get prepared to see The Bachelorette episode 4, it appears that there is SO much that is coming from start to finish. Are we finally going to see that mystery man who has been teased for most of the season? It is fair to wonder that.

However, we’re going to go ahead and throw at least one theory out there that makes a decent amount of sense to us at this particular moment: What if the mystery man is Aaron? Doesn’t that make currently the most sense? He’s someone who was just on the show before leaving, and maybe he had some regrets over how he handled things. He did, after all, drop a bomb on her regarding guys being there for the wrong reasons before taking off.

Now, as we move forward, it is possible that Aaron will try to correct that — though of course, this is just a theory that is worth getting into more now. Our thinking is that Aaron, if he is back, could try to throw some cold water on the likes of Sam N. or Devin, who seemed to be on the opposite side of his faction of the house. Yet, we tend to think that Devin is the present favorite right now and while Sam N. may not necessarily be 100% ready for some of this, it does feel like he means well. We actually applaud him not wanting to strip down on that date!

Regardless of who this mystery man is, rest assured the in-fighting will continue with both Sam M. and Devin at the center of it. We do think that for this particular Sam, he is much more likely to get the boot sooner rather than later with the way that he talks.

