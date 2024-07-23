The Bachelorette episode 3: Is Devin now Jenn Tran’s favorite?

We knew that at some point in The Bachelorette episode 3 that we were going to see some sort of drama with Jenn Tran’s guys. The previews strongly suggested that she was going to be booting someone personally before the Rose Ceremony.

So, did that happen? Well, a lot of this was misdirection produced by Aaron proclaiming that some guys were there for the wrong reasons before he left. Jenn didn’t actually forcibly boot out anyone, but she did say that if some guys weren’t there for her, that they should leave. (Of course, nobody did.)

From our vantage point, the real takeaway from this episode was how increasingly-obvious it is becoming that the favorite to get the final rose is Devin. He seems to be so different from a lot of the other guys in that he’s not super-buff and seems okay to poke fun at his image. He also got the group-date rose and stood up for Sam N. after he got ridiculed for some of the other guys for talking about “love” at the date. There’s still a lot of drama between him and the others, but the truth is that Jenn likes him! If that is the case, how much of the other stuff really matters? This is at least something that you gotta think about at this point. (Sam N. did get a rose at the end of the episode.)

At this point, we do think that Devin does supply somewhat of a blueprint of how some other people should act. Jenn is looking for someone to really just be open with her, but also confident in themselves at the same time. She doesn’t care so much about you bothering some of the other men so long as you are giving her attention and making her feel like the most important person.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

