Chicago Med season 10 spoilers: New Hannah Asher stories

As many of you may be aware at this point, Chicago Med season 10 is actively in production, and of course there is a lot to be excited about here!

Of course, change will be the name of the game for this season. There are two new doctors coming into the hospital, and you will also have a new showrunner at the same time! This means that there are going to be opportunities to perhaps explore new avenues for the existing characters, as well.

Take, for example, Jessy Schram as Dr. Hannah Asher. We know that there are going to be a lot of interesting stories to come when it comes to her and Ripley, especially after what happened with him at the end of season 9. Wo what’s coming up beyond that? Speaking to TVLine, let’s just say we had a small but curious tease from Schram herself:

“I think we’ll be seeing how Hannah’s sobriety is going … when you’re an addict, you’re always an addict, and I think that we’ll see how Hannah keeps things in line the way that she does.”

Now, this tease does not necessarily mean that we are going to be seeing a lot of these stories all at once. Some things may take a little bit of time to unfold. One of the most important things with a show like this is that every single character has some time in the spotlight.

What more is going to coming up?

Well, let’s just say that our hope here is that we’re going to be seeing some sort of substantial crossover between this and the other Chicago series. It’s been years since we’ve seen one, with everything from the global pandemic to a tightened shooting schedule last year being reasons for the omission.

Related – Be sure to get some news when it comes to Chicago Med, including the two new doctors coming on board

What do you want to see from Hannah moving into Chicago Med season 10?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







