Ahsoka season 2 premiere date: An August 2024 update

With us now very much deep into August 2024, is there more big news on Ahsoka season 2 on the horizon? It is certainly fair to wonder it at this point. We’re coming off of the first season of The Acolyte wrapping up a matter of weeks ago.

So what is going on when it comes to Rosario Dawson and the rest of the cast? Well, we know that there is more of this story coming, and the first season definitely left a lot open to be explored. How is Ahsoka Tano going to escape her current circumstances? Doing that is not going to be easy and yet, isn’t it a part of the fun at the same exact time?

Well, the bad news here is pretty darn clear: If you were hoping to get more news on the series in the near future, let’s just say that you are going to be disappointed. There is no evidence that we are going to be getting ANY news on the second season soon. A lot of this is just due to how secretive Disney and Star Wars are about their properties, as they don’t often release anything until they are comfortable doing it. At this point, we just hope something more is said next year.

While we don’t necessarily think that Disney+ is going to rush another season, at the same time we do think that this universe ultimately needs a show like this that is dramatic, energetic, and also feels like a love letter to the franchise at large. There is just something quite valuable in things that are both old and new at once, and we hope that nobody behind the scenes shies away from that anytime soon.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

