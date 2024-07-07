Ahsoka season 2 premiere date: A July 2024 update

Is there a chance that we hear more about an Ahsoka season 2 premiere date between now and the end of July? Or, at the very least, will we hear anything at all about the future?

If there is a case to be made at this point for a reveal or two, it has a lot to do with the fact that The Acolyte is on the air and in theory, it would make sense to announce something about some other shows in the greater Star Wars universe while it is on. Of course, theories do not always equal reality and with that, we’re not altogether confident that it’s going to happen.

Ultimately, we tend to think that there could be a long wait for more Ahsoka news due mostly to the fact that we are nowhere near the show coming out again. If there is a show that could be teased more, it is the second season of Andor given that it is coming at some point moving into 2025. Yet, even that may be kept under wraps for now given that there is not necessarily some sort of direct connection between The Acolyte and that show — or really other show that Disney+ has within this world.

At this point, we’re mostly just hoping that there will be a chance to learn more about the second season of Ahsoka next year — after all, there is SO much to be addressed! Thrawn is still out there, for starters, and we’re also in a spot where both Ahsoka Tano and Sabine Wren are stranded. It may not be a cliffhanger per se, but it is still a great way to set the table for a lot of other stuff coming down the road.

No matter when the show is back, let’s just hope for plenty of action and drama — with a little bit of humor and Easter eggs thrown in there.

