House of the Dragon season 3 spoilers: Helaena’s huge role?

House of the Dragon season 3 is going to be filming in the new year and at this point, it should be clear that a number of characters are poised for a big role.

Yet, for the sake of this article, let’s go ahead and throw one person in particular in the spotlight in Helaena. How can we not? Alicent has already shown that she’s willing to go to great lengths to look after her daughter, including fighting with Aemond over sending her into battle. Or, eventually visiting Rhaenyra to try to work out a last-minute coup. We also know that this character has some seer-like abilities that may be becoming more and more prominent over time.

Speaking to TVLine, showrunner Ryan Condal noted that Helaena herself may still be figuring out who she is, and also what the full extent of her powers may be. Here is what he had to say about her dating all the way back to the time of Viserys:

“… Helaena, his daughter, right under his very nose, had this power that everybody kinda ignored because they view her as different or odd or just ‘Oh, that’s just Helaena.’ … But now people are starting to take a little bit more care and notice of her. And she, herself, is evolving. Whatever this ability is that she has, she’s learning to wield it or to pay more heed to it or she’s learning how to interpret it better.”

Could she be an asset to the Greens? Potentially, but where she ends up falling in all of this will be super curious. We don’t think that Helaena wants anything to do with the war and yet, she is thrown into this position. Will she ever escape it?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

