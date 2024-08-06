House of the Dragon season 3 filming: The early timeline

As so many of you likely know, House of the Dragon season 3 is absolutely coming to HBO — it is largely a matter of when.

Would it be awesome to see the series back in the relatively near future? Sure, especially since once upon a time, we saw Game of Thrones seasons every year. That was (of course) back when the series had a smaller budget, and this series is also producing so much more in the dragon department and 100% you cannot ignore that.

Speaking to reporters following the finale (per Variety), showrunner Ryan Condal confirmed that in early 2025, filming will officially get underway — there is pre-production that will be happening later this year. He also indicated further why there is such a long wait:

“I know everybody wants this to come out every summer … It’s just that the show is so complex that we’re really making multiple feature films every season. So I apologize for the wait, but I will just say if Rook’s Rest and the Red Sowing are any indication, we’re gonna pull off a hell of a win with the Battle the Gullet in the future.”

This battle was set up perfectly at the conclusion of season 2, and many book readers know already that this is going to revolve around the Greens’ attempts to stop the Blockade. That was a huge storyline for a lot of the season and it feels like things are going to get pretty gnarly moving forward. Just consider the fact that there are SO many dragons out there, and that is without even noting that Daemon is starting to get a little bit reckless. Shouldn’t you be worried as a result?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

