House of the Dragon season 2 finale: Why the vision of Daenerys?

If there is one thing that we know about House of the Dragon, it’s that they love inspiring debate in one form or another. They did this in a few ways with the season 2 finale, but especially when it comes to Daemon’s visions of the future.

Within them, we saw Matt Smith’s character get a glimpse into a number of iconic moments from the future of Game of Thrones, from the Three-Eyed Raven to the White Walkers to even his future descendant Daenerys. The latter has certainly caused some out there to assume that this means the Mother of Dragons is actually, in some way, the Prince / Princess Who Was Promised. However, you can argue that this is really Jon Snow, especially when you consider his true lineage and his actual way.

So why not show Kit Harington’s character instead in the future? Based on what showrunner Ryan Condal told reporters (per Entertainment Weekly), a lot had to do with leaving things open to interpretation for George R.R. Martin:

“We are not trying to make any kind of specific interpretation of a prophecy that has yet to be revealed by its author … That is George’s world and George’s space to tell that story. We’re more interested in playing with the character drama that lives in and around that imagery.”

Honestly, we do not really think it matters whether or not Dany is the Princess Who Was Promised; instead, it is more about what others thought she was at the time in which she began her rise to power. Ultimately, she was someone who did some incredible things … but that was before that sudden descent at the end of Game of Thrones that still makes a lot of people out there furious. Jon was the one who was able to stop her, and that could be where a lot of his value in the prophecy comes from.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

