Shrinking season 2 to have increased episode order at Apple TV+

We knew there would be reasons aplenty to be excited about Shrinking season 2 over at Apple TV+ — so why not add to the list?

According to a new report coming in right now from TVLine, the upcoming season of the Jason Segel series is going to have 12 episodes starting on October 16 — meaning that this is two more than what we had the first time. There are not a lot of streaming shows that do more than a 10-episode order, but interestingly there is one other exception to the rule out there: Ted Lasso, which shares an executive producer with Shrinking in Bill Lawrence.

Of course, with the premiere still months away the streamer is not giving too much away in terms of what lies ahead. The aforementioned site did share a synopsis, which indicates that by “ignoring his training and ethics, [Jimmy] (Segel) finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives… including his own.” This is something that you easily could have assumed by watching the first season, especially when you remember that in the finale, one of his patients pushed their husband off a cliff!

The cast for season 2 will be the same as season 1, meaning that you are going to be getting a lot more of Harrison Ford and Jessica Williams alongside Segel. As for guest stars, the most notable one right now has to be co-creator Brett Goldstein, who you also know from Ted Lasso as Roy Kent. They are keeping the finer details about this part quiet, so our feeling is that this part could be totally random and unexpected; one of the funniest things about Goldstein as an actor is that so many people assume that he’s the same person as the AFC Richmond player / coach. That could not be further from the truth.

