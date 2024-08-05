Evil season 4 episode 12 spoilers: Doppelganger drama

As many of you may know at this point, there are SO many reasons to be excited and/or nervous to check out Evil season 4 episode 12. There are only three installments to go! By virtue of that, every single one of them is going to be huge. There are a lot of boxes that will need to be checked off, and one of the biggest ones is Leland’s trial.

Are we actually going to see Michael Emerson’s character go away over all he has done? On one level, you can argue that this is a pretty tough thing to imagine. However, you can also make the argument that this is the best way to end the story given that it’d keep the door open for a season 5. Leland could always find a way to escape prison, right?

While we can’t share everything that is coming up next, we suggest that you check out the full Evil season 4 episode 12 synopsis below per SpoilerTV:

Sister Andrea gives the team their last assessment, a man who believes his doppelganger has possessed him and has a personal connection to the nun. The three also look for new jobs, and David receives even more bad news. Dr. Boggs faces a tough decision as Leland’s trial begins, and the court turns out to have even more treachery afoot.

How much more treachery are we talking about?

Well, let’s just say that if Leland does go down, he’s not going to do so quietly. This is someone who is surrounded by demons a lot of the time and they do have a wicked way of making a lot of things work. One of the great things about this show is its unpredictability, and we absolutely do not want to see that change.

As for the doppelgangers … well, that could just be crazy.

