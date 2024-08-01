Evil season 4 episode 12: Kristen and David’s future

There are a handful of different things that you can point out ahead of Evil season 4 episode 12 over on Paramount+ — where do we start?

Perhaps the most important thing that we can do at present is start with an update on where things stand behind the scenes. There are only three installments left in the series, and we are building towards some sort of emotional finale. There is also SO much ground that the show needs to cover within that time.

So what will be the top priority entering the next episode? You can argue that a lot of it is going to be geared around the future of the program at the church, given that it feels as though everything is about to shut down. This means that Kristen may have to be facing a huge decision about the future of her career at the worst possible time, which is right in the middle of her having to deal with Andy’s affair. She and David also clearly have feelings for each other, but he can’t reconcile that with his faith — is that going to change?

All of these subjects could be front and center during the upcoming episode, but of course there is also more to consider beyond this. Just remember that Leland could be on trial and there are questions about Timothy’s fate. Is he really the antichrist, or is everything still up for a certain amount of interpretation? We are still of the belief that if the baby remains in Kristen’s care, she is going to find a way to help him become a far better version of himself. We’re just not sure how much time there is to truly examine this unless you do some crazy fast-forward.

Related – Get some more news when it comes to Evil season 4 episode 11 now

What do you most want to see moving into Evil season 4 episode 12 when it arrives at Paramount+?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are other updates on the way all season.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







