Evil season 4 episode 11: Why did Andy cheat on Kristen?

Has Evil season 4 episode 11 delivered the biggest twist in the history of the show? At this point, you could 100% argue that! If nothing else, it certainly is the most polarizing when it comes to how quickly things turned on a dime in regards to Kristen and Andy’s relationship.

Remember when Veep alum Anna Chlumsky was first revealed as a guest star? We learned back then she’d be playing a woman Kristen meets in a time of grief. At first, this character presented herself as a future version of one of her own daughters; however, in time it was revealed that she was actually Andy’s mistress, who stayed across the hall from him at the treatment center. Apparently, the two grew close during their time there and in Andy’s mind, he justified this as needing to be with someone who was just as wrapped up in a similar sort of trouble. An affair based on relatability, if you will.

Has Andy been a polarizing character? 100%, but it does still feel sudden and frustrating to have his marriage go so south, so fast. This is after the two kept their marriage together when he was away for long stretches in the past! Also, it appears that this version of Andy did not take any of his children’s feelings into consideration along with Kristen, which makes him feel all the more unlikable and heartless.

On paper, you can argue that this is a twist the writers needed to make happen in the event that they want to get Katja Herbers’ character together with David, and it may have been rushed due to there only being a few more episodes left. It’s still not even guaranteed that Kristen and David do get together! That’s another crazy thing to consider here.

In the end, doesn’t it just feel like there were different ways to split Kristen and Andy up if there is a larger endgame here?

What did you think about the shocking Kristen / Andy twist at the heart of Evil season 4 episode 11?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

