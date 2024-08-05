House of the Dragon season 3: Battle of the Gullet IS coming

Entering House of the Dragon season 3, there is absolutely one event more anticipated than any other at this point: The Battle of the Gullet! This is one that is notorious from George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, and it is one that a ton of people expected in the season 2 finale. However, it didn’t end up coming to pass!

So, what gives here? Well, a lot of it apparently comes down to the show not wanting to rush things along in the finale and, since they only had eight episodes, they needed to save some resources for another moment down the road. The stage is certainly set for it already, especially when you consider the fact that the Blockade has been established as a huge deal for King’s Landing and the Greens.

Speaking to reporters after the finale (per TVLine), here is some of what showrunner Ryan Condal had to say:

“When you’re trying to mount this show, which requires a tremendous amount of resources — construction, armor, costumes, visual effects — we were trying to give the Gullet, which is arguably the most anticipated — well, maybe the second most anticipated action event of Fire & Blood — trying to give it the time and the space that it deserves.

“We are building to that event … That event will happen very shortly, in terms of the storytelling of House of the Dragon. And it should be, I mean, based on what we know now, it should be the biggest thing to date that we’ve pulled off. And we just wanted to have the time and the space to do that at a level that is going to excite and satisfy the fans in a way that’s deserved.”

Rest assured, the third season is going to be a huge spectacle when we do get it — but alas, we don’t think it is going to happen until we get around to 2026. That is a LONG time to wait.

Do you think we’re getting the Battle of the Gullet right away in House of the Dragon season 3?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

