House of the Dragon season 2 finale: Alicent’s enormous decision

The season 2 finale of House of the Dragon absolutely delivered the goods, and it also gave us arguably the biggest Alicent Hightower story thus far.

After all, consider the fact that Olivia Cooke’s character was willing to sacrifice her own son Aegon — and the King — in order to stop the conflict. She made a private visit to Rhaenyra close to the end of the episode, informing her of a time in a few days when Aemond and Criston would be out of King’s Landing. With that, she could come in, claim the throne, and help to end the conflict. Aemond would be vastly outnumbered when it comes to dragons, and we know that Alicent is intent on protecting Helaena, one of the few innocents left in the world.

At first, Alicent did not want to put her son’s life on the line in this situation. However, she eventually relented and agreed to go along with it for the sake of peace. This was a risky plan, though, given that Rhaenyra may not trust her. We have yet to even see her take the throne!

For now, we tend to think that Rhaenyra will come to trust Alicent for a few different moments. They do have that longstanding history and beyond just that, Alicent put herself in grave danger just to show up there in the first place! It’s a big testament to what she was willing to do.

As fantastic as the scene was with Rhaenyra and Alicent, simultaneously it did make us reality how much we missed having Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke on the screen together. Can we get more of that coming up?

What did you think about the overall events of the House of the Dragon season 2 finale at HBO?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Of course, remember to also come back to ensure you do not miss any other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

