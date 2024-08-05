House of the Dragon season 2 finale: Did Daemon see Daenerys?

For those of you who have been curious to learn more about Daemon on House of the Dragon season 2 and how his story may end, let’s just say that tonight’s finale offered closure. It was much-needed, though we also do wish that a lot of the content within could have been presented infinitely sooner. Why make us wait so long?

Well, thanks to Alys Rivers, Matt Smith’s character got a deep glimpse into what his future could be; not only that, but a future for the family that eventually went all the way to Daenerys. There were also glimpses of White Walkers and multiple events still to come. It may have given us a sense of his destiny, but also how much of that is also tied to Rhaenyra. There is more to life than trying to fight to be King!

What makes all of this more curious is that Helaena seemed to be having some visions of her own at the same time as Daemon / Alys, which makes you wonder what sort of intrinsic connection lies there between all of them — and what does all this mean long-term? Well, it is a reminder that everyone is roped into the future of the Seven Kingdoms in one way or another, and that is important when you consider events to come.

“This war is just the beginning. Winter is coming.” These are some of the words that Daemon spoke to Rhaenyra before bending the knee, and this allowed us to fully understand the purpose of the vision. It caused him to realize the bigger picture, and how all of the pettiness of the present could get in the way of that.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

