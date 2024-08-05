The Gilded Age season 3 premiere date: A small HBO confirmation

For a good while now, it has been abundantly clear that The Gilded Age season 3 would be premiering at some point in 2025. With that being said, isn’t it nice to get some further confirmation on what is happening? We tend to think so!

If you head over to this link now, you can see a new sizzle reel all about some programming over the rest of the year and the start of 2025. There is a wide array of programming mentioned, and it is further proof that the period drama from Julian Fellowes will be back at some point next year. It may not be until the spring or even the summer, but you can still expect it back at some point. As a lot of you know at this point, production is already underway and we imagine that it is going to last over the remainder of the year.

As for what lies ahead throughout this season, we imagine that Bertha Russell will develop some sort of new fixation after spending a great deal of season 2 dealing with everything when it comes to the opera. Meanwhile, we know that there is a significant changing of the guard when it comes to Ada and Agnes in terms of their fortunes. This could lead to a lot of wonderfully fun moments.

While The Gilded Age is technically a drama, at the same time it has long prided itself on having a number of fu moments of escapism along the way. We also do think that there’s a good chance you’ll be seeing some real-life historical figures presented in this season, much as we always have. The series prides itself on being a mixture of fact and fiction, and it is hard to imagine that changing.

