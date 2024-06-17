The Gilded Age season 3 spoilers: Meet the Kirkland family!

While we may be waiting for some time still to actually see The Gilded Age season 3 arrive, isn’t it nice to say more about casting? We tend to think so, and that brings us to what we have a chance to share today!

Without further ado, let’s get into it! According to a report from Deadline a number of familiar faces led by Phylicia Rashad are going to be appearing in the upcoming season, with many of them being tied to the Kirkland family. Below, you can see much of the information that has been released so far…

Phylicia Rashad – She will recur as Mrs. Elizabeth Kirkland, described as “a woman from a prominent family in Newport with ties dating back to the American Revolution. She has high standards and is unwilling to compromise the standards and expectations of her elite and exclusive social group – particularly when it comes to her son.”

Brian Stokes Mitchell – Meanwhile, here you will see the actor guest star as Frederick Kirkland, “the patriarch of the Kirkland family and husband to Eilzabeth Kirkland. He is the pastor of a prominent Black church and a leader in the Newport community.”

Jordan Donica – This actor will recur as Dr. William Kirkland, “a kind and handsome doctor from the prominent Kirkland family who isn’t as narrow-minded as the older members of his elite social circle. He was inspired to help others by becoming a doctor after visiting Arthur Scott’s pharmacy as a boy.” Presumably, Dr. Kirkland will be the son of Elizabeth and Frederick. He fits the age profile for the part.

Victoria Clark – In a non-Kirkland role, the actress will guest star as Joan Carlton, “a kind and genial woman from the old money side of New York high society. Sincere and supportive of her son, she is surprised to find herself in a complicated and insulting situation.”

Given how many different ways people can be “insulted” within this world, we are certainly curious as to where things could go!

