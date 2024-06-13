The Gilded Age season 3 spoilers: Cynthia Nixon on role reversal

As you prepare to see The Gilded Age season 3 on HBO (hopefully next year), there are many stories worth watching. From a humor standpoint alone, we’re personally super-invested to see what is ahead for Ada and Agnes.

After all, how can we not be? Consider for a moment here that at the end of season 2, Agnes found herself without a fortune while her sister ended up getting a sizable inheritance. For the first time really in their entire adult lives, the tables have turned.

So what is all of this going to look like? While filming has yet to kick off, Cynthia Nixon had a pretty compelling tease to Entertainment Weekly:

“We were just trying to get to the reversal of who controls the money and who has the power … But old habits die hard. Particularly the relationship as it has previously existed is basically from Ada’s birth. Agnes has always been the big sister. She’s always been the dominating one, the successful one, the bossy one, the one with the power. They’re almost like a mother and daughter. So, Ada has been emboldened, but I do not think it will come easily to her.”

Basically, this is going to be a learning process for her and personally, it would not be some sort of jaw-dropper in the event the power sometimes went to her head. There may be something delightful in her realizing that she has more of a say than she ever did before and all things considered, who could blame her? She will just need to find an equilibrium and fast since otherwise, her own fortune could find itself in a certain measure of peril.

