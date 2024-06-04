The Gilded Age season 3 premiere date: A June 2024 update

Is The Gilded Age season 3 inching ever close to a premiere on HBO? The demand for more of the story is there, and it has already been confirmed that additional updates are coming. By virtue of that, it is just important to wonder exactly when that will be.

Unfortunately, this is where it is important to note that June 2024 is not going to be the month where the metaphorical red carpet is going to be rolled out with all sorts of news on the future of this series — that is not going to happen, even if it would be fun. Filming for the third season has yet to kick off, even if a lot of indications are that it will start off at some point before the end of the summer. All of this points to a return date in 2025.

So is there a chance that anything at all further can be shared soon about the next chapter? The best-case scenario here is probably that a few story teases could surface before the month wraps up; take, for example, potentially getting the chance to learn about another character or two who are entering the mix. Personally, it would be fun to see another historical figure in here! While the bulk of the main characters within The Gilded Age are fictional, it has been rather clever seeing them mixed in with those who were actually present in New York at the time. That mixture is, after all, a big part of what makes this show unique and so different from what else is out there.

Now, let’s just cross our fingers and hope that Julian Fellowes and the other producers come up with something as ridiculously entertaining as what existed with Bertha and the opera…

