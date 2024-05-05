The Gilded Age season 3 star talks filming dates, White Lotus

Rest assured here that The Gilded Age season 3 is happening over at HBO, even if we are going to be waiting a while to see it.

For those who are not aware, we wrote earlier this weekend that the period drama is probably going to be airing at some point next year, at least based on the production timeline. The wait for filming to start is allowing some of the actors to pursue other opportunities, and that includes Carrie Coon!

Speaking to Vanity Fair in a new profile, the actress has the following to say about her schedule for The Gilded Age, and how it actually ends up working well with The White Lotus, which is currently in production:

“Fortunately, it actually lined up pretty perfectly … I think we’re going to go into production on The Gilded Age in July. And although White Lotus will continue shooting in July, I will probably wrap out by June, just so they can get me back for Gilded Age.

“The fact that both shows are on HBO definitely worked in my favor, because everyone’s incentivized to make sure everything works out. I’m very grateful to the people. It’s always the boots on the ground. It’s always, like, the first [assistant directors] and everybody working together on the schedule.”

Odds are, the period drama will continue filming through much of this year. Even if it is a show that doesn’t necessarily do a ton of episodes, a lot of the stories it puts out there do take a good bit of time to make. Consider that a consequence of the elaborate costumes and some of the locations that are required. With a story like this, authenticity is really the goal more so than just about anything else.

