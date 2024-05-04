The Gilded Age season 3 premiere date: May 2024 hopes

With us now officially into May 2024, is there a chance that we’re going to hear more about The Gilded Age season 3 at HBO?

It probably goes without saying that the enthusiasm is there. Just based on the Agnes – Ada twist alone, there is so much juicy stuff to explore within the show’s signature era. Our hope is that we will see a few new faces and some events inspired by history, but also more messiness for George and Bertha Russell at the same time. Even if the world should be historically accurate, that does not mean everything we see has to be. Personally, we’re more than fine if there are a couple of deviations here and there so long as we are still having a good time.

So what is it that you should expect to hear about the show this month? Honestly, not all that much. Remember for a moment here that Christine Baranski and Cynthia Nixon are just two of the cast members here working on other projects, so it may take a good while before the whole gang come back together. The hope is that filming will begin later this year, and you should have some sort of official announcement about that.

As for one centered around a premiere date, you’re going to need to be patient for a good while longer. The earliest we would expect the show back is spring 2025 and it could be longer than that, as HBO is one of those networks that will wait for the right spot for a show as opposed to just rushing it along in some immediate fashion. For now, our advice is simple: Be patient. You are 100% going to need to in order to see things go from point A to point B here.

After all, we tend to think that one of the appealing things about The Gilded Age is the chance for the cast to go off, do other things, and then come back.

What do you most want to see moving into The Gilded Age season 3?

When do you actually think that the show is going to premiere? Share right now in the comments, and also come back — there are so many other updates ahead.

