Dancing with the Stars 33: the latest Jason Kelce rumor

In what has to be one of the least surprising stories ever, there is a chance that retired NFL star Jason Kelce could be on Dancing with the Stars. Whether or not he actually signs on, however, is a totally different story.

Before we dive too deep into anything here, let’s just start off with the source of the rumor. According to a report from The Sun, Kelce has been asked to do the series and is considering it. From the moment that he decided to step away from the field, it was clear that he would be asked. Not only is a legendary player for a specific franchise in the Philadelphia Eagles (meaning he will bring a lot of viewers from a specific city), there is also the tie-in that comes with being being the brother of Travis Kelce, who has been dating Taylor Swift for some time. These are all things that producers love.

Now, here is the big reason why we’ve always felt Jason’s involvement was far from a guarantee. He already has a job doing Monday Night Football and while ESPN and ABC share a parent company, it could be a lot on his schedule to balance both shows and all the travel that comes along with it. He would likely do well if he competes just based on his fan base, but does he really want to take part? He certainly does not need to when it comes to his level of celebrity.

From our vantage point, this really just comes down to want. There is no denying that Jason would bring a lot of fun to the ballroom and is the sort of person who would embrace some of the silly dances. It’s also clear that the sooner he does it after retiring, the more lucrative it could be. Hopefully, we will know more by the end of the month, especially since that is when a lot of cast rumors really start to heat up more than any other point in the year.

Related – See more Dancing with the Stars discussions tied to the Olympics

Who do you want to see appear moving into Dancing with the Stars season 33?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







