Is NCIS new tonight on CBS, August 5, 2024?

Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? If you find yourself with a major craving for more of the series, you likely know already you are far from alone! There are so many things to be excited about moving into the next batch of episodes, from the future of Jessica Knight to some personal storylines for people within the team. Since you do also have the new prequel series NCIS: Origins on the way, we also tend to think there is a better chance that Mark Harmon could return as Gibbs at some point.

Of course, it would be incredible to get some news on all of this in the relatively near future — unfortunately, it’s too bad that the odds of this happening in the near future are pretty darn low. The network has already confirmed a premiere date for October 14 — why would anything be done in order to change it?

With this all in mind, there won’t be any new episodes at all over the next couple of months — but keep your eyes peeled for some other announcements! There should be some sort of news before too long about either guest stars, storylines, or something else to get excited about. We also anticipate a promo at some point in September. Sure, CBS and the producers probably will not disclose all their secrets in advance, but they want people to be excited! Why wouldn’t they be pining for that at the end of the day here?

In the end, let’s just hope that this next batch of episodes delivers everything that we could possibly want from the series, both in terms of action, humor, and of course opportunities to build on the lore and history of the NCIS organization that has already been established.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

