Will Trent season 3 premiere date: An August 2024 update

Now that we are into August 2024, is there about to be some good things to share regarding a Will Trent season 3 premiere date at ABC?

Well, we do suppose that the first thing that is worth noting is simply that there is 100% a major demand for more of the crime drama — after all, why wouldn’t there be? This show ended in such an incredible way at the end of season 2, delivering a cliffhanger that raises questions about the futures of Will and Angie both.

Now, let’s get a little bit more into the subject of what we could actually learn this month, starting with filming! All present indications seem to suggest that the cameras are going to start rolling for the new season this month, which means that there will be a chance to learn a little bit more about new additions and/or what things could look like in the premiere. Will there be some big spoilers? Probably not. After all, we imagine that the show will want to wait until closer to the premiere to show us Will’s whereabouts, as the character took off to an unknown destination with Betty after Angie’s arrest. Meanwhile, we’re also sure that they are going to want to linger on Angie’s fate for a good while also. Why wouldn’t they, all things considered?

Ultimately, we do think it is unlikely that we get a specific premiere date for the new season by the end of the month. As fantastic as that would be, it ultimately feels more like they are going to keep us waiting in the wings for a little while longer — at least until after the start of the official fall season to make an announcement. Since Will Trent will not air until midseason, we tend to think that a January / February premiere date will be revealed in October or November.

