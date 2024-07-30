Will Trent season 3 premiere date, details, what we know

We recognize fully that there is a pretty intense wait to see Will Trent season 3 arrive over at ABC — and why wouldn’t there be? There is so much to look forward to here, even if some of the content could be emotional.

After all, how can it not? Remember here that at the end of season 2, Will had Angie arrested, feeling that there was no other choice that he could make when it comes to the right or ethical thing to do. It clearly took a toll on him, though, which led to him skipping town. We imagine that he and Betty may be off somewhere else at the start of the season, but who knows just how long they will remain in that spot? Within this piece, we do want to dive a little more into what we can say here regarding a premiere date, production, and a lot of other details on the mystery drama.

The current state of production – Well, all signs point towards it kicking off in the greater Atlanta area next month! There should be a ton of opportunities over the next several week to film a lot of great episodes, so you do not have to worry about the show starting later than many others on the schedule … especially with a later premiere date in mind.

After all… – Will Trent season 3 is not premiering this year. The most likely start date for the show is in January or February, since that would allow for enough time for the entire order to air by the end of May. It is hard for ABC to shift around a start date beyond these two months if they want to have a consistent schedule.

When will you see a trailer? – We tend to think that come November, the curtain will start to rise on a promotional campaign! It doesn’t make sense to wait longer than this, since you want to have a lot of people chatting about the series for a good while.

Is season 3 poised to be the final one? Most likely, the answer to this is no, but it is too early to confirm anything further.

What will the next season ultimately be about?

Well, there will likely be a lot of isolated cases still, but seeing Will and Angie process what happened and try to move forward will be front and center. It is unclear if she will ever be able to work in law enforcement again. Meanwhile, Ramon Rodriguez’s character may have a really hard time forgiving himself, even if he also recognizes that he did what he had to do. These are feelings that won’t just go away in an episode or two…

What do you most want to see when it comes to Will Trent season 3 over at ABC?

Go ahead and share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







