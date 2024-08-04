Mayor of Kingstown season 3 finale: Are Milo, Konstantin dead?

You can say a number of things at this point about the Mayor of Kingstown season 3 finale at Paramount+, but one stands out above all others. This may easily be the biggest episode that the show has ever done in terms of dramatic plot swings.

So, where do we start? Well, a natural place is just noting first and foremost that there is not just one, but two and perhaps even three major deaths to chronicle here.

First and foremost, Mike has finally taken care of Milo — or, at the very least, we tend to think so. We all thought he was dead last season, but we do honestly think that he’s gone this time around thanks to Jeremy Renner’s character. Meanwhile, Iris finally got her revenge on Konstantin, though it also feels like she may have died on her way out of town. Of the three characters in here, we tend to think Iris is the one with the best opportunity to survive. It feels like high time for Konstantin and Milo to go and for Mayor of Kingstown to move in some other directions if it does come back — also, characters do need to die sometimes in order for a story to work.

If there is another season of the series now, they could need a new Big Bad; also, Mike also may have his hands full having to help Kyle, who seems like he’s being arrested. There were game-changers across the board in the finale and honestly, that’s what this show needed after feeling perhaps a little bit too stagnant as of late. This gives the show a chance for some significant resets, and there is something we appreciate about that.

Still, it’s now a bummer to think we could be waiting for a long time to see whatever is coming up next…

