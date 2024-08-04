Is Emma Laird leaving Mayor of Kingstown, & is Iris dead?

Is Emma Laird leaving Mayor of Kingstown following the events of the season 3 finale, and is Iris actually dead?

For so many of you who have been watching the show intently for a while, you could argue here that the writing has 100% been on the wall for this character. She’s been stuck in Kingstown for quite a long time, having to deal with trauma after trauma. She was also stuck almost constantly under Konstantin’s thumb. Now, there is an irony to the idea where once she finally got away, she may have suffered an overdose and this could 100% be the end.

Of course, this is where we really should remind you that in the world of Mayor of Kingstown, someone appearing to be dead does not mean that they actually are. We went through this with Milo for most of the season and yet, he turned up still alive. Yet, there also needs to be consequences to certain actions and you can only fake out viewers for so long. We should note that as of this writing, nobody has confirmed that Laird is 100% gone from the series. She did get a certain measure of revenge in taking out Konstantin, and maybe that is the bittersweet victory here?

If the character is in fact gone, then there may be some out there who lament the fact that she never got an opportunity to be with Mike. However, that was a conscious decision on Jeremy Renner and the show’s part to not have this be some prototypical romance, instead reminding us that a lot of these relationships can be layered and surprising in a handful of different ways. Love does not always have to exist on a purely romantic plane, and that is something else to think about … but Mike is going to be devastated when he learns about what happened here.

Do you think that Iris is really dead after the Mayor of Kingstown season 3 finale?

