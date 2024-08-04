Mayor of Kingstown season 4: Renewed, canceled at Paramount+?

With the Mayor of Kingstown season 3 finale just about here at Paramount+, it does feel like high time to get more into season 4. Is it going to happen? Or, are we really at the end of the road for the Jeremy Renner drama?

Well, we suppose that the first thing we really should do is speak to where things are, at least at present, on a fairly technical level. Nothing has been confirmed as of yet when it comes to the future of the Jeremy Renner series. However, at the same time, we are certainly confident that more of the series is coming. How can we not be given that the show is popular, Paramount has a good thing going with executive producer Taylor Sheridan, and you also have a big-name star front and center who is viewed as a huge inspiration to a lot of people.

So why is there no renewal yet? We consider it mostly just the streaming service being patient because they can be. While creatively the door is open for more Mayor of Kingstown, they may be waiting to see more of the overall numbers for the season. Also, filming potentially would not begin for a while and they have time to render a verdict here.

At this point, perhaps one of the most compelling cases for a renewal is just due to Sheridan’s winning streak — almost every single one of his shows has been renewed continuously until the end of the story. Yellowstone is ending with season 5, but there are many reasons for that. (Yes, we understand that Hugh Dillon is actually the day-to-day showrunner here, but Taylor is still involved.)

Our feeling, at least for now, is that we will hear more about a Mayor of Kingstown season 4 by the end of the fall. That would allow production to potentially start early next year and the series to come back later in 2025. Let’s just cross our fingers and hope for the best!

